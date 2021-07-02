Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,538.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968 in the last quarter.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.25. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

