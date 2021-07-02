Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $582,000 in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Software by 415.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 755,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.52 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSWA. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

