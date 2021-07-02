Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

