Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,265 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

