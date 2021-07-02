Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $2,147,000. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

