Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,465 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canon by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.