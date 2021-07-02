Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.08.

BANC stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $892.21 million, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 over the last ninety days. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

