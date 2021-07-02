Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 2,620 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $102.69. 6,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

