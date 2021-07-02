Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires Shares of 29,155 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

