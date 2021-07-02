Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $892,000 Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,223 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth about $1,842,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7,669.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CHT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 70,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

