Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 21,692 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

