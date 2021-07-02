Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.55. 18,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.09. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

