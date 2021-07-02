Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 119 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Novartis were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. 17,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,592. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.