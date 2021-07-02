Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCMXY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BCMXY stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Communications will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

