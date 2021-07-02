Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,100 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.