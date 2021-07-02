Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,083 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $191.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

