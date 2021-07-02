Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $45,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE CDE opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

