Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $47,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $111.00 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

