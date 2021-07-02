Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $46,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 170.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after buying an additional 330,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 508.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.