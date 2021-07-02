Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,044 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Alarm.com worth $44,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,456 shares of company stock worth $13,527,027 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

