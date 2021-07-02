Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 355,416 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $47,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

