Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45. 1,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 531,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at $48,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Baozun by 11.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baozun by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

