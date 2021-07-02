Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45. 1,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 531,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at $48,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Baozun by 11.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baozun by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
