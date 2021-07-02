Barclays Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $127.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $129.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

JACK opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.27. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

