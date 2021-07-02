Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $78.99 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

