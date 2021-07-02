Barclays PLC Buys 13,488 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Primerica worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,080,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $152.33 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.14.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

