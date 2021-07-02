Barclays PLC Buys 16,289 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.83.

NYSE AMG opened at $156.39 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

