Barclays PLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

XHR opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

