Barclays PLC Sells 3,308 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

