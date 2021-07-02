Barclays Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,700.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Barclays from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,432.64.

Shopify stock opened at $1,458.00 on Monday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

