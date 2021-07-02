Barclays Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to “Equal Weight”

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

NASDAQ STX opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

