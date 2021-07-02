Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BARK opened at $10.42 on Monday. Bark & Co has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

