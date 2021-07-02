Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,095.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,130,105 shares of company stock worth $10,074,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 986,787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 665,192 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

