Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

BTDPY opened at $19.82 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

