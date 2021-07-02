Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.