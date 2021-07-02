Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.91.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

