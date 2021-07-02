BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Leuthold Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of LCR stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Leuthold Core ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08.

