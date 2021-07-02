BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,938 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 716,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 512,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on SU shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

