BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 118.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,894 shares of company stock valued at $80,580,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $386.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

