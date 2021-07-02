BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 740.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $74,030,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 463,300 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 84,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

