BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $99.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

