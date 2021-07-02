BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.