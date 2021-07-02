Bean Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $313.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.32 million and $313.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,236,743,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

