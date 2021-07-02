Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys 38 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Tesla by 8,975.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.74.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $679.49. 818,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,145,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.57 billion, a PE ratio of 679.83, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.12 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

