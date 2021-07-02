BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $68.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00098004 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.