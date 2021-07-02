Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $29.91

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $31.45. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 154,357 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $7,343,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

