Befesa (BFSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Befesa (ETR: BFSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/1/2021 – Befesa was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

6/21/2021 – Befesa was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Befesa was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Befesa was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BFSA traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €65.60 ($77.18). The stock had a trading volume of 78,597 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. Befesa S.A. has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 52-week high of €63.80 ($75.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of €59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.