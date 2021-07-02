Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa stock opened at €65.60 ($77.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.38. Befesa has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 1-year high of €63.80 ($75.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 38.21.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.