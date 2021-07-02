Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Belden stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.37. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

