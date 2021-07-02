Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros in the first quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros in the fourth quarter worth about $4,719,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

