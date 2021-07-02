Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.41. 138,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,561. The company has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.22 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

